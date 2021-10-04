See All Dermatologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Tara Byer-Parsons, MD

Dermatology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Tara Byer-Parsons, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Byer-Parsons works at Mecklenburg Medical Group in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Shiland Family Medicine
    13640 Steelecroft Pkwy Ste 320, Charlotte, NC 28278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 302-8900
    Mecklenburg Medical Group
    4525 Cameron Valley Pkwy Ste 2100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 468-8874

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 04, 2021
    I have been going to Dr. Byer Parsons for years. She always remembers me on my annual skin check appointments, is through and makes me feel comfortable and at ease. Can't recommend her enough!
    Aislin Reddin — Oct 04, 2021
    About Dr. Tara Byer-Parsons, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881810240
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tara Byer-Parsons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byer-Parsons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Byer-Parsons has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Byer-Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Byer-Parsons works at Mecklenburg Medical Group in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Byer-Parsons’s profile.

    Dr. Byer-Parsons has seen patients for Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byer-Parsons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Byer-Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byer-Parsons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byer-Parsons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byer-Parsons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

