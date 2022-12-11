See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Allentown, PA
Dr. Tara Budinetz, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Tara Budinetz, DO

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tara Budinetz, DO is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.

Dr. Budinetz works at Shady Grove Fertility - Allentown, PA in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shady Grove Fertility - Allentown
    5018 Medical Center Cir Ste 210, Allentown, PA 18106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Budinetz?

Dec 11, 2022
This is the most wonderful office, staff, and Doctor . Everyone was so attentive, caring , and quick in responses during our treatment. My husband and I can’t think Dr.Budinetz and her staff enough for everything they did for us and our now family.
Bryanna D — Dec 11, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Tara Budinetz, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tara Budinetz, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Budinetz to family and friends

Dr. Budinetz's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Budinetz

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tara Budinetz, DO.

About Dr. Tara Budinetz, DO

Specialties
  • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1366609877
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
Fellowship
Residency
  • GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
Residency
Medical Education
  • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tara Budinetz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Budinetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Budinetz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Budinetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Budinetz works at Shady Grove Fertility - Allentown, PA in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Budinetz’s profile.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Budinetz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budinetz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Budinetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Budinetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Tara Budinetz, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.