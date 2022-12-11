Dr. Tara Budinetz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Budinetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Budinetz, DO
Dr. Tara Budinetz, DO is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Shady Grove Fertility - Allentown5018 Medical Center Cir Ste 210, Allentown, PA 18106 Directions
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
This is the most wonderful office, staff, and Doctor . Everyone was so attentive, caring , and quick in responses during our treatment. My husband and I can’t think Dr.Budinetz and her staff enough for everything they did for us and our now family.
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Budinetz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Budinetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Budinetz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budinetz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Budinetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Budinetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.