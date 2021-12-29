Dr. Tara Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Tara Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine - M.D.
Locations
Lillian C. Lee M.d. Inc.15706 Pomerado Rd Ste 103, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 451-8600
Opulence Med Spa7520 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 829-8477Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She's the best there is. I couldn't ask for a more competent professional to help me. Highest recommendation.
About Dr. Tara Brown, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356430797
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine - M.D
- Colgate University - B.A.
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
