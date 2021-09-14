Dr. Tara Brennan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Brennan, MD
Overview
Dr. Tara Brennan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Univ. of New Mexico Hospital2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-4866
-
2
University of New Mexico-department of Surgery1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-6255
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just had my first consultation with her and found her to be extremely informative. Very good to talk with her and her staff. I am going to get my nasal septum repaired and rhinopasty.
About Dr. Tara Brennan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1841432473
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brennan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brennan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brennan has seen patients for Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brennan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brennan.
