Dr. Tara Brass, MD

Psychiatry
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tara Brass, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Brass works at Champaign Dental Group in Scarsdale, NY with other offices in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Metro Behavioral Health Associates
    14 Harwood Ct Ste 512, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 721-0071
    111 W 72nd St, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 723-3092

About Dr. Tara Brass, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1043258452
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
