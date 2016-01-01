Dr. Brass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Overview
Dr. Tara Brass, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Brass works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Behavioral Health Associates14 Harwood Ct Ste 512, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 721-0071
- 2 111 W 72nd St, New York, NY 10023 Directions (914) 723-3092
About Dr. Tara Brass, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1043258452
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brass works at
Dr. Brass has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.