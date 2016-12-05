Dr. Tara Blasingame, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blasingame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tara Blasingame, DPM
Dr. Tara Blasingame, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Madison, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Dr. Blasingame works at
Blasingame Tara L F DPM131 W Dublin Dr Ste A, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 274-0262
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Blasingame is awesome. I had surgery done on both feet at the same time for bone spurs on my pinky toes. This surgery corrected and the problem and eliminated the pain that I had been experiencing for over 8 years. Today, a year later, I am footloose and "pain" free and not only that I'm wearing shoes that I thought I'd never wear again. I highly recommend Dr. Blasingame to family and friends!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1770565699
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Dr. Blasingame has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blasingame accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blasingame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blasingame works at
Dr. Blasingame has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blasingame on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Blasingame. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blasingame.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blasingame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blasingame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.