Dr. Billings has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tara Billings, DO
Overview
Dr. Tara Billings, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Billings works at
Locations
St. Louis Children's Hospital1 Childrens Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 454-2076Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 11175 Campus St Ste 11105, Loma Linda, CA 92350 Directions (909) 651-5510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have had the pleasure to meet with Dr. Tara Billings (pediatrics Specialist) at the ER my 4.yr old got really sick with his asthma. She is great!! But what I love about Dr. Tara Billings she is so patient, kind and caring, has a wonderful bedside manner and is always available for questions and guidance, is knowledgeable and keeps the patient and parents relaxed. We really appreciate you Dr. Tara Billings!
About Dr. Tara Billings, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1205249398
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Billings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Billings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Billings works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Billings. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.