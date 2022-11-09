See All Pediatricians in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Tara Billings, DO

Pediatrics
5 (6)
Overview

Dr. Tara Billings, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Billings works at Washington University School Medcn in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Loma Linda, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Louis Children's Hospital
    1 Childrens Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 454-2076
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    11175 Campus St Ste 11105, Loma Linda, CA 92350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 651-5510

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2022
    We have had the pleasure to meet with Dr. Tara Billings (pediatrics Specialist) at the ER my 4.yr old got really sick with his asthma. She is great!! But what I love about Dr. Tara Billings she is so patient, kind and caring, has a wonderful bedside manner and is always available for questions and guidance, is knowledgeable and keeps the patient and parents relaxed. We really appreciate you Dr. Tara Billings!
    Jackie Torres — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Tara Billings, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205249398
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Billings has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Billings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Billings. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

