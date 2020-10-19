Overview

Dr. Tara Becker, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Becker works at Obstetrix Medical Group of Colorado in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.