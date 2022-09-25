Overview

Dr. Tara Balija, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Balija works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.