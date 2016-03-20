Dr. Tapas Joey Ghose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tapas Joey Ghose, MD
Overview
Dr. Tapas Joey Ghose, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Liberty, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excelsior Springs Hospital, Harrison County Community Hospital and Liberty Hospital.
Locations
Liberty Cardiovascular Specialists2521 Glenn Hendren Dr Ste 306, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (816) 407-5430Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Excelsior Springs Hospital
- Harrison County Community Hospital
- Liberty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ghose did an angioplasty for a family member. He was skilled and explained the procedure well. He is first-rate.
About Dr. Tapas Joey Ghose, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1326089285
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghose has seen patients for Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Heart Disease and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.