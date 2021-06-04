Overview

Dr. Tapan Pandya, MD is a Pulmonologist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Pandya works at Dr. Lusine Melik-Adamyan, MD in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.