Dr. Tapan Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tapan Pandya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tapan Pandya, MD is a Pulmonologist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Pandya works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Lusine Melik-Adamyan, MD3851 Katella Ave Ste 315, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 626-8016
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pandya?
I want to add that I think Dr Pandya is an excellent doctor and I am thankful to have found him. I have seen him for several months in which he diagnosed asthma. He is so patient, caring, empathetic and genuinely remembers you as a patient, your treatment and your needs. His staff have also been exceptionally patient and helpful, especially in trying to find the right medication. I would highly recommend Dr Pandya and his office !!!
About Dr. Tapan Pandya, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 12 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1104181734
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's Hosp & Med Ctr
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Government Medical College Surat
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandya works at
Dr. Pandya has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pandya speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.