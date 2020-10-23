Overview

Dr. Tapan Nath, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Nath works at Southwest Medical Park in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.