Dr. Tapan Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tapan Mehta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 815, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-3621
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tapan Mehta, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1194169755
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
