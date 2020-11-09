See All Interventional Cardiologists in Red Oak, TX
Dr. Tapan Jani, DO

Interventional Cardiology
5 (30)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tapan Jani, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Red Oak, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med|Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Vallejo, California and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Jani works at Texas Bone & Joint - Red Oak in Red Oak, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart & Vascular Specialists of North Texas - East Ovilla Rd
    317 E Ovilla Rd Ste 200, Red Oak, TX 75154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 396-5879
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Heart & Vascular Specialists of North Texas - Arlington
    515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 402-0555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Arlington
  • Medical City Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Tricuspid Valve Disease

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Tapan Jani, DO

    Specialties
    Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1700049285
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth|Riverside Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Chicago Medical School/Mount Sinai Hospital, Chicago, IL
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med|Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Vallejo, California
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
