Overview

Dr. Tapan Desai, MD is a Pulmonologist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.



Dr. Desai works at Franciscan Medical Specialists in Munster, IN with other offices in Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.