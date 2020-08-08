Dr. Tapan Chaudhuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tapan Chaudhuri, MD
Dr. Tapan Chaudhuri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raytown, MO. They completed their fellowship with Menorah Med Ctr
Dr. Chaudhuri works at
Tapan K. Chaudhri MD6225 Raytown Trfy, Raytown, MO 64133 Directions (816) 353-2400
- Research Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Excellent diagnostician & superb acupuncturist. Unfortunately, as of today, he has retired.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1922000462
- Menorah Med Ctr
- St Francis Hosp
- Internal Medicine
