Overview

Dr. Tao Duong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Duong works at TAO H DUONG MD in Westminster, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.