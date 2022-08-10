See All Urologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Tao Cui, MD

Urology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tao Cui, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.

Dr. Cui works at Novant Health Urology - Baldwin in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Urology Baldwin
    2010 BALDWIN LN, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7558

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Tao Cui, MD

  • Urology
  • 9 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1720216336
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tao Cui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cui works at Novant Health Urology - Baldwin in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Cui’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cui.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

