Dr. Tanzeen Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Gulf Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Gulf Coast Internal Medicine in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.