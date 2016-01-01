Dr. Dooley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanzania Dooley, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanzania Dooley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn.
Dr. Dooley works at
Locations
Integrity Care of Middle TN615 N HIGHLAND AVE, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 624-9100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tanzania Dooley, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Med Center
- Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dooley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dooley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dooley.
