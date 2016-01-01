Dr. Tanya Turan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Turan, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanya Turan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Turan works at
Locations
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tanya Turan, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1982715744
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hosp; Emory Sch Med
- Emory University Hosp; Emory Sch Med
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
