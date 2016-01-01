See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Tanya Tan, MD

Internal Medicine
1 (5)
Overview

Dr. Tanya Tan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    8455 Colesville Rd Ste 1125, Silver Spring, MD 20910 (301) 615-8282
  2. 2
    Comprehenisve Primary Care LLC
    15825 Shady Grove Rd Ste 140, Rockville, MD 20850 (301) 869-9776
  3. 3
    Comprehensive Primary Care & Associates
    1115 U St NW Ste 201, Washington, DC 20009 (202) 618-3790
  4. 4
    Comprehensive Primary Care and Associates LLC
    2639 Connecticut Ave NW Ste C100, Washington, DC 20008 (202) 588-1878

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Pollen Allergy
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Pollen Allergy
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Pollen Allergy
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Genital Herpes
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Swine Flu
Syphilis Infections
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Tanya Tan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366837031
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

