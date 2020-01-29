Overview

Dr. Tanya Seawright, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Seawright works at Palmetto Health-USC Internal Medicine - Jay Markowitz, MD, and Associates in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.