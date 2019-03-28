Dr. Rodgers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanya Rodgers, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tanya Rodgers, MD is a Dermatologist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Skin Specialists Of Allen1101 Raintree Cir Ste 250, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 649-6644
The Addison Dentist5304 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 Directions (972) 649-6644
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent experience. Dr. Rodgers was patient, efficient, and able to diagnose and treat my condition. Her staff was very accommodating. She went out of her way to find a lower cost pharmacy for me so I could get the required medication. I highly recommend her.
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1790721421
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Rodgers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodgers has seen patients for Acne, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodgers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodgers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodgers.
