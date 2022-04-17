Dr. Tanya Riddle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riddle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Riddle, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanya Riddle, MD is a Dermatologist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with St. Vincent Healthcare.
Locations
Billings Dermatology & Aesthetics2294 Grant Rd, Billings, MT 59102 Directions (406) 294-9515
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My name is Pam Welter. I wrote a review in Feb 2022 and gave Dr. Riddle a one star rating. April 13, 2022, Dr. Riddle responded. I want to thank Dr. Riddle and her staff for addressing my concerns and making changes in patient care. I look forward to their care of my husband.
About Dr. Tanya Riddle, MD
- Dermatology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1497010250
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riddle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riddle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riddle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riddle has seen patients for Plantar Wart, Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riddle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Riddle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riddle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riddle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riddle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.