Overview

Dr. Tanya Quinn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.



Dr. Quinn works at Mercy Clinic Neurosurgery in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.