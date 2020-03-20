Dr. Tanya Quinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Quinn, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanya Quinn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.
Dr. Quinn works at
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Specialists of West County621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 297A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6364
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quinn?
I was very impressed with Dr. Quinn. She is very thorough and took her time explaining her diagnosis, making sure I understood. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Tanya Quinn, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1174605588
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn works at
Dr. Quinn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.