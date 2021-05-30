Overview

Dr. Tanya Pratt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pratt works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.