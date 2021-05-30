See All Family Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Tanya Pratt, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tanya Pratt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Pratt works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7407

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Trichomoniasis
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Trichomoniasis
Intrauterine Growth Restriction

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 30, 2021
    Amazing. This pro removed a ton of fibroids w/out the most invasive surgery. Amazing!!!
    PS — May 30, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Tanya Pratt, MD
    About Dr. Tanya Pratt, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1760420715
    Education & Certifications

    • Riverside Community Hospital
    • University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tanya Pratt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pratt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pratt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pratt works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Pratt’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

