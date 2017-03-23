Overview

Dr. Tanya Pitts, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus and Banner Estrella Medical Center.



Dr. Pitts works at Desert Valley Pediatrics Arcadia in Surprise, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.