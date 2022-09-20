Overview

Dr. Tanya Oswald, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Centennial, CO. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Oswald works at Physical Medicine of the Rockies - Centennial, CO in Centennial, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.