Overview

Dr. Tanya Nguyen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Nguyen works at Nguyen & Lau Mds in Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.