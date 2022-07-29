Dr. Tanya Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanya Nguyen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Tanya Thuy Nguyen MD Inc320 S Garfield Ave Ste 288, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 607-0288
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Pediatrician, took care of our son very well, when he was born and every office visit after. She is very thorough and answers all question's. Very reliable when urgent questions or matter arise after hours. A+ Doctor!
About Dr. Tanya Nguyen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1184729626
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
