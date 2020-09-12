Dr. Tanya Nazemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Nazemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tanya Nazemi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Locations
Evergreenhealth Urology and Urogynecology Care11911 NE 132nd St Ste 200, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-5800Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Swedish Bellevue Primary Care1200 112th Ave NE Ste B250, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (206) 386-6266
Swedish Urology Group1101 Madison St Ste 1400, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-6266
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
Easily the best Doctor that I have had. I have had lots of doctors... Genuinely cares and communicates very well.
About Dr. Tanya Nazemi, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1649291907
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- University Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- St. Mary's University San Antonio
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Nazemi has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
