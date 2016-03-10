Dr. Tanya Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Meyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanya Meyer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Meyer works at
Locations
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St # 300, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyer?
Dr. Meyer is very caring and talented. She has a lot of compassion for her patients. I had to spend two weeks in the hospital after a car accident and she took time out of her morning every day to check on me. She even called me after one of my surgeries to see how I was doing after being discharged from the hospital. I am very fortunate to have Dr. Meyer as my doctor,
About Dr. Tanya Meyer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104833599
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meyer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Dysphagia, Acute Laryngitis and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meyer speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
