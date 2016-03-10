See All Otolaryngologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Tanya Meyer, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tanya Meyer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Meyer works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Acute Laryngitis and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 NE Pacific St # 300, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)

About Dr. Tanya Meyer, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1104833599
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tanya Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Meyer works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Meyer’s profile.

Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Dysphagia, Acute Laryngitis and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

