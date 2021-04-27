Overview

Dr. Tanya Medina, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.



Dr. Medina works at osceola women & family medicine specialists in Saint Cloud, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.