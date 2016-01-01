Dr. Tanya Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tanya Lewis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from Drexel University.
Dr. Lewis works at
Bald Eagle Pharmacy610 Valley Health Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 986-5042
Care Plus Nj Inc.17-07 Romaine St, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 797-2660
- 3 765 Route 70 E Ste A-100, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 797-4721
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- Drexel University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.