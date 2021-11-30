See All Dermatologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Tanya Kormeili, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tanya Kormeili, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their fellowship with UC Irvine

Dr. Kormeili works at Derm & Rejuvenation Institute in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tanya Kormeili MD APC
    2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 640, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 526-8301

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Jowl Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Overflow Incontinence Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Tanya Kormeili, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1245450766
    Education & Certifications

    • UC Irvine
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tanya Kormeili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kormeili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kormeili has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kormeili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kormeili works at Derm & Rejuvenation Institute in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kormeili’s profile.

    Dr. Kormeili has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kormeili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kormeili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kormeili.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kormeili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kormeili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

