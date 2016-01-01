Dr. Tanya Khawam, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khawam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Khawam, DMD
Overview
Dr. Tanya Khawam, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dover, NH. They graduated from The Dental Clinic of Université de Montréal.
Dr. Khawam works at
Locations
JD Howard Dental375 6th St, Dover, NH 03820 Directions (603) 287-1054Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tanya Khawam, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1093350423
Education & Certifications
- The Dental Clinic of Université de Montréal
Frequently Asked Questions
