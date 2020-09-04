Dr. Tanya Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tanya Huang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Locations
Ob-gyne Associates of Lake Forest Ltd.959 S Waukegan Rd Fl 2, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 234-3250
OB/GYN Associates Lake Forest1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste 302, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 234-3250
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Huang! She has a great bedside manner, cares about her patients, and is a very knowledgeable physician. She also has a great personality and sense of humor. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Tanya Huang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
