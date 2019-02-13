See All Dermatologists in Seattle, WA
Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Tanya Hathaway, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They completed their residency with University Of Wa School Of Med

Dr. Hathaway works at The Polyclinic in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ghc Downtown Medical Ctr Lab
    509 Olive Way Ste 900, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 860-4691
  2. 2
    Northgate Plaza
    9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 860-4748

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 13, 2019
    Dr Hathaway is very knowledable and thorough. She spends enough time to do an exam that leaves you with the confidence that you potential skin cancer was addressed. She followed up with the doctor who performed MOH's surgery following her biopsy. The doctors actually spoke to each other! The staff is great too. I highly recommend her if you are looking for a great dermatologist!
    Gary in Seattle — Feb 13, 2019
    About Dr. Tanya Hathaway, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1316962111
    Residency
    • University Of Wa School Of Med
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tanya Hathaway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hathaway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hathaway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hathaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hathaway works at The Polyclinic in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hathaway’s profile.

    Dr. Hathaway has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hathaway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hathaway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hathaway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hathaway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hathaway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

