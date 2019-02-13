Dr. Tanya Hathaway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hathaway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Hathaway, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanya Hathaway, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They completed their residency with University Of Wa School Of Med
Locations
Ghc Downtown Medical Ctr Lab509 Olive Way Ste 900, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 860-4691
Northgate Plaza9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-4748
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hathaway is very knowledable and thorough. She spends enough time to do an exam that leaves you with the confidence that you potential skin cancer was addressed. She followed up with the doctor who performed MOH's surgery following her biopsy. The doctors actually spoke to each other! The staff is great too. I highly recommend her if you are looking for a great dermatologist!
About Dr. Tanya Hathaway, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hathaway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hathaway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hathaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hathaway has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hathaway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hathaway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hathaway.
