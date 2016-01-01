Overview

Dr. Tanya Ghosh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia.



Dr. Ghosh works at Camino Medical Group in Sunnyvale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.