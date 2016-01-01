Dr. Tanya Ghosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Ghosh, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanya Ghosh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia.
Locations
Vision Care Center323 N Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 Directions (408) 524-5900
Palo Alto Medical Foundation1085 W EL CAMINO REAL, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Directions (408) 524-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tanya Ghosh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Bengali
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hosp-A Einstein Coll Med
- Maryland General Hospital
- Va Wadsworth Hosp-Ucla
- Medical College of Virginia
- Ophthalmology
