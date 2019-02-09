Overview

Dr. Tanya Franklin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Franklin works at UofL Physicians - OB/GYN & Women's Health in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.