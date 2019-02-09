Dr. Tanya Franklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Franklin, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanya Franklin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.
Locations
Ulp Orthopaedics401 E Chestnut St Unit 410, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 271-5999
University of Louisville Hospital530 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Franklin is the most patient, caring, knowledgeable, and warm doctor I have ever encountered. She made me and my family feel most comfortable during a very difficult procedure. She truly cares about her patients and takes the time and effort to make sure they know. I am thankful for her.
About Dr. Tanya Franklin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1114060621
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
