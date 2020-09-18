See All Dermatologists in Newport Beach, CA
Procedural Dermatology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tanya Foreman, MD is a Procedural Dermatology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their residency with University of California, San Diego

Dr. Foreman works at West Dermatology Newport Beach in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    West Dermatology Newport Beach
    400 Newport Center Dr Ste 702, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 801-4634
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chemical Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 18, 2020
    My experience with Dr. Foreman has been very good. I even classify it into my weight loss program. Sheila is a fantastic front office voice for Dr. Foreman. Very much on top of everything and anticipates very well keeping the front office functioning extremely well. It's almost like, "so goes Sheila, so goes the office day! I anticipate my interaction with Sheila to be a fun experience!
    David Valentine — Sep 18, 2020
    About Dr. Tanya Foreman, MD

    Specialties
    • Procedural Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497706113
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California, San Diego
    Internship
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tanya Foreman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foreman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foreman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foreman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foreman works at West Dermatology Newport Beach in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Foreman’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Foreman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foreman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foreman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foreman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

