Dr. Tanya Fooks, MD

Ophthalmology
Dr. Tanya Fooks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Fooks works at Valley Medical Group Ophthalmology in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Medical Group
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 213, Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 03, 2022
    Dr. Fooks literally saved my eye site! She found a serious problem undetected by a previous doctor and fit me in to corrected it the next name with Laser surgery. She was thorough, patient and kind. I highly recommend.
    — May 03, 2022
    About Dr. Tanya Fooks, MD

    Ophthalmology
    13 years of experience
    English
    1104141589
    Education & Certifications

    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tanya Fooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Fooks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Fooks works at Valley Medical Group Ophthalmology in Ridgewood, NJ.

    Dr. Fooks has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fooks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

