Dr. Tanya Fatimi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tanya Fatimi, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Fatimi works at
Locations
Ny Neurological Associates PC162 E 78th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 794-2281Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had two EEGs about 1 year apart. She was very friendly and professional. She submitted her findings and her report to my primary doctor and a diagnosis was made.
About Dr. Tanya Fatimi, MD
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205886447
Education & Certifications
- Columbia
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fatimi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fatimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fatimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fatimi works at
Dr. Fatimi speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fatimi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fatimi.
