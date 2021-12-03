Dr. Tanya Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tanya Evans, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Evans works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South County Family Medical Group27020 Alicia Pkwy Ste G, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 707-5734
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
After I was hospitalized for 10 days with 3rd degree burns, I was having a challenging time finding a post hospital doctor for follow up care. Dr. Evans was willing to see me for burn after care and bill my insurance. She did an excellent job spending enough time during the visit to answer all of my questions and concerns. Parking is easy there and the staff is dedicated to their jobs. If you want to go walk around the building for a little exercise while waiting for your appointment, they give you a little beeper that buzzes when it is your turn. Not sure why some other Yelpers are griping about a little wait. This is a very busy office and you can always walk around, get a coffee at Starbucks or a bite to eat at the close by restaurats if the appointments are running a little behind. This is to be expected at any busy doctor's office. I feel very, very fortunate to have found this excellent doctor.
About Dr. Tanya Evans, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1902908858
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Dry Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Evans speaks Arabic.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.