Dr. Ermolovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanya Ermolovich, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tanya Ermolovich, DO is a Dermatologist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Dr. Ermolovich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology Associates Ltd.1259 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 100, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 437-4134Monday12:30pm - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Advanced Dermatology Associates, Ltd700 Schuylkill Manor Rd Ste 5, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 622-6804
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ermolovich?
She is is the GREATEST !!
About Dr. Tanya Ermolovich, DO
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1881681971
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ermolovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ermolovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ermolovich works at
Dr. Ermolovich has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hives and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ermolovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ermolovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ermolovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ermolovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ermolovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.