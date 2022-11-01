Overview

Dr. Tanya Dixon, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Dixon works at North Texas Neurosurgical And Spine Center in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Cranial Trauma and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.