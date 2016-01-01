Overview

Dr. Tanya Diegel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valley City, ND. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Diegel works at Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic in Valley City, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.