Dr. Tanya Dewitt, MD
Dr. Tanya Dewitt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
Womens Health Specialists Of75 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste J, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (240) 566-3300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr Schaefer-Dewitt for over twenty years. It would have been more if she did not move to New Hampshire. I was able to reconnect with Dr Dewitt when she returns to MD. She is an excellent physician. She is warmth, caring, professional and willing to go extra mikes to take of her patients. I live in Annapolis area but would willing to drive to Frederick to see her. I highly recommend Dr Schaefer-Dewitt.
About Dr. Tanya Dewitt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1881753689
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Dr. Dewitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dewitt has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewitt.
