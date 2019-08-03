Overview

Dr. Tanya Davis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Digestive Healthcare Specs LLC in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.