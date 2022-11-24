Overview

Dr. Tanya Dam, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Dam works at FCPP - Main Office in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.