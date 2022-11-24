Dr. Tanya Dam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Dam, DO
Dr. Tanya Dam, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.
-
1
FCPP - Main Office1541 Florida Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 577-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Memorial Medical Center
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dam was very welcoming and professional for our consultation.
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1104105030
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Dam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dam works at
Dr. Dam has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Dam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dam.
